Financial Architects Inc Sells 96 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after buying an additional 388,621 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,137,000 after buying an additional 277,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,109. The company has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $280.90 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,069 shares of company stock worth $6,131,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

