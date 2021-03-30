Financial Review: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) versus Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -155.31% -44.62% -35.49% Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -26.14% -18.26%

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 57.94 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -35.77 Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Twist Bioscience and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 1 2 0 2.25 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $133.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.24%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 149.57%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Twist Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has a collaboration agreement with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.