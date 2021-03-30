First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Down 54.6% in March

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the February 28th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.