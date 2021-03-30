First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Short Interest Update

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 15.76% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ RNDV traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

