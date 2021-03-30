Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.79

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.79 and traded as high as $5.70. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 20,574 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.