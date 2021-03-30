FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,100 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the February 28th total of 868,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,700.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANDF remained flat at $$4.60 during trading on Tuesday. 382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098. FirstRand has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

FirstRand Company Profile

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

