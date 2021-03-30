FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,100 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the February 28th total of 868,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,700.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FANDF remained flat at $$4.60 during trading on Tuesday. 382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098. FirstRand has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.
FirstRand Company Profile
