Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,104,638 shares.The stock last traded at $37.73 and had previously closed at $37.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FPRX. Roth Capital downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,333,000 after buying an additional 839,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,330,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,363,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

