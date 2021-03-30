Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Up 171.8% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 171.8% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PFO remained flat at $$13.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,228. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

