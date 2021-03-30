FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SKOR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) by 308.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors owned 0.29% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

