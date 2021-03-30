Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of PDYPY traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: Correction

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit