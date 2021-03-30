Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of PDYPY traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

