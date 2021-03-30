Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Lowered to C$12.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.75 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Laurentian lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.14.

Shares of FVI opened at C$7.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.29. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.86 and a 12 month high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

