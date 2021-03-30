Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.41

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.41 and traded as high as $18.91. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 49,077 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.27.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,959,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 70,265 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 127,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares during the period.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

