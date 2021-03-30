Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $144.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.