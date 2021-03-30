Fox Trading (FOXT) Trading Up 61% Over Last 7 Days

Fox Trading (CURRENCY:FOXT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Fox Trading has traded 61% higher against the dollar. Fox Trading has a market capitalization of $99,596.30 and $198,855.00 worth of Fox Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fox Trading token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fox Trading Token Profile

Fox Trading is a token. It launched on January 25th, 2018. Fox Trading’s total supply is 8,793,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,663,499 tokens. The official website for Fox Trading is foxtrading.io . Fox Trading’s official message board is medium.com/@foxglobaltrading . Fox Trading’s official Twitter account is @foxtradingfx

Fox Trading Token Trading

