Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 206.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 201,166 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $184.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.00 and its 200 day moving average is $171.51. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $186.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

