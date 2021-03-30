Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 320 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 857,834 shares in the company, valued at $68,146,332.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,031 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.04 per share, with a total value of $99,017.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 863,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,893,564.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,683 shares of company stock valued at $502,428. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $515.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

