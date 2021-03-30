Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.43. 4,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,842. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.08. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $125.56 and a twelve month high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

