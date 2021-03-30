FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) Trading Down 1.9%

FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:GMTX)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $14.86. 137,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 284,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FS Development in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FS Development in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FS Development in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

FS Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

