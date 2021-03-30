FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Lowered by Analyst

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.50.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$52.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.26 billion and a PE ratio of 28.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.86. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$37.20 and a 1 year high of C$55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

