FY2021 EPS Estimates for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.58).

Several other analysts have also commented on UBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of UBX opened at $5.55 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $179,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 11.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

