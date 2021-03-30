FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Pfizer Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 13,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,003,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,354,000 after buying an additional 56,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 108,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

