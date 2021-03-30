FY2022 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Lifted by Truist Securiti

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

IAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $206.85 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

