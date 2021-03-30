Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.42.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,594,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 77,397 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 120,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

