Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 195.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,277,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Garmin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Insiders have sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $129.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

