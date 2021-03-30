General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $55.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. General Motors has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,331 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in General Motors by 231.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $70,761,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

