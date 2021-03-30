Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,419 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNW stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

