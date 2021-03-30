Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stake Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.74% of Gibraltar Industries worth $227,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 609,674 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

