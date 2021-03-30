Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,970 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after buying an additional 1,106,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,018,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,652,000 after buying an additional 876,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 184,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,146. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

