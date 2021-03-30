Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLBZ stock remained flat at $$11.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

