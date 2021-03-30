Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $8.52 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Diageo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 139,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $167.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $120.12 and a 1 year high of $170.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

