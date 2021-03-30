Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 221.1% in March

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, an increase of 221.1% from the February 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Global X Clean Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

