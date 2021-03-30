Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CATH stock opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 259,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,076,000 after buying an additional 270,357 shares during the period.

