GNY Price Reaches $1.41 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002402 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GNY has traded 3% lower against the dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $271.82 million and $963,394.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00046857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,011.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.01 or 0.00641016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00027030 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.