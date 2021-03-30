Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

