Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.42.
GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.
