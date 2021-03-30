Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN GSV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 74,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,356,390. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $205.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.97.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Earnings History for Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit