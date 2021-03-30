Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,354 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

GEM traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. 1,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,158. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $42.31.

