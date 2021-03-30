Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 350.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,797 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. 17,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

