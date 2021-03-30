Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson Buys 16,757 Shares

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 16,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $67,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.22.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.