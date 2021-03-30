Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson Buys 16,757 Shares

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 16,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $67,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.22.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

