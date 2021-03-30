Gossip Coin Price Up 59.9% Over Last 7 Days (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $57,478.94 and $23.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded up 59.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

