Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.55

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPEAF. HSBC upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit