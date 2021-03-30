GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GERS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,000. GreenShift has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
GreenShift Company Profile
Further Reading: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.