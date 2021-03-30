GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GERS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,000. GreenShift has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

GreenShift Company Profile

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

