Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Grupo Lala from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Lala from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Grupo Lala alerts:

GRPBF stock remained flat at $$0.57 during trading on Tuesday. Grupo Lala has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Lala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Lala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.