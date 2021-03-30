Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pool by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Pool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $343.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.35. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.19 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.