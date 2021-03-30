GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Director Sells $55,386.00 in Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Volker Knappertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.65. The company had a trading volume of 342,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $218.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWPH. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

