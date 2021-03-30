H. Lundbeck A/S’s (HLUYY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HLUYY. Bank of America upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

HLUYY opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

