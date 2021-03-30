Handshake (HNS) Trading Up 47.3% This Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $183.93 million and $1.51 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,814.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.87 or 0.03126558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.72 or 0.00331071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.04 or 0.00896111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.04 or 0.00421733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.59 or 0.00359751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00259923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022291 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 365,636,230 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

