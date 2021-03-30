Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Down 64.2% in March

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HSNGY stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About Hang Seng Bank

There is no company description available for Hang Seng Bank Ltd.

