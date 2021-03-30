Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

HAFC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,464. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $610.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

