Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €87.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HLAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.86 ($109.24).

ETR HLAG opened at €129.80 ($152.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion and a PE ratio of 24.47. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a one year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.76.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

