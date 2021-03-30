Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS HRGLF remained flat at $$22.45 during trading hours on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

